Huws back in football after signing League Two deal

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws is back in football after signing for Colchester United.

The Welshman, who was released by Town in the summer after four years at the club, has signed a deal until the end of the season.

They had previously shown interest in him in the summer.

Huws has been without a club since his Town release but, after signing for the U’s today, is straight onto their bench for their League Two clash with Barrow this afternoon.

Huws joins former Town team-mates Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Dean Gerken and Armando Dobra at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

The U’s currently sit 22nd in the League Two table.