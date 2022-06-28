Retro
Happy birthday, Eric! Our best pictures of Town legend Gates as he turns 67
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town Hall of Famer Eric Gates is 67 today - so here's a few of our favourite pictures of him to mark the occasion!
Striker Gates played for the Blues for 12 years, from 1973 to 1985, and was a key part of the golden era under Sir Bobby Robson.
He scored at a healthy rate of a goal every four games - 96 in 384 outings - making 60 appearances in the club's triumphant 1980-81 season and scoring 14 goals.
He started both legs of the famous UEFA Cup Final win over AZ Alkmaar.
Gates left the club for Sunderland in 1985 and finished his career at Carlisle in 1991.
He was inducted into Town's Hall of Fame in 2012.
Former EADT football writer Carl Marston, when ranking Town's top strikers of the last 40 years in 2021, said of Gates: "He delivered terrific service over a dozen years, always having the knack of arriving at the right time in the box to maintain an impressive goalscoring record as a diminutive, elusive attacker.
"I used to love watching Gates. He would snap at opponent's heels and never give them a moment's rest!"
What are your memories of Gates? Let us know below!