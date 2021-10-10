News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Town owner Marcus Evans linked with takeover of Championship club

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 11:56 AM October 10, 2021    Updated: 12:51 PM October 10, 2021
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

Marcus Evans, rumours he could be taking over at Derby - Credit: Pagepix

Former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has been linked with a takeover at Championship side Derby County.

Evans, and Burton Albion chief executive Jez Moxey are being strongly linked with the Rams who are in search of new owners after entering into administration last month.

Since doing so, the club’s administrators have spoken positively about the amount of interest shown in purchasing the crisis club, and now it has revealed two names who are in the running.

According to a report in The Sun on Sunday, Evans has ‘shown a firm interest’ in the Rams.

Evans spent 14 years at Portman Road and, after selling the club on in April of this year, he likely has the money to come in and rescue Derby County.

Derby were hit with a 12-point deduction by the English Football League after announcing it had gone into administration.

The are still currently bottom of the table, but Wayne Rooney's side have picked up three wins and five draws from their opening 11 Championship fixtures. Without the deduction, they would be sitting comfortably in mid-table.

