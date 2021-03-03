News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Marcus Evans on Paul Cook: 'He has shown a great desire to become our next manager'

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:00 PM March 3, 2021   
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has spoken of Paul Cook's 'great desire' to become Town manager.

Cook was confirmed as the new Ipswich Town boss yesterday and watched his new team win 2-1 at Accrington Stanley last night.

And Evans admits he has been impressed with the former Portsmouth and Wigan manager's ideas.

“Paul has a proven track record in getting clubs promoted and importantly, not only knows the challenges League One presents but also has experience of working in the Championship and getting back to that level remains our primary focus," Evans said.

“He took Wigan up to the Championship in his first year, kept them up and they would have comfortably finished in mid-table last season if it wasn’t for their points deduction.

“In our conversations, he has shown a great desire to become our next manager and I have been impressed by his ideas and ambitions to help take Ipswich Town forwards and I look forward to working with him as we strive firstly to return to the Championship.

“He knows he will be working with a squad of players that is as good as any in this division and I believe Paul will bring the energy, the enthusiasm and the experience that can fully enhance our promotion aspirations.

“As well as having a history - and on-going desire - of developing a winning formula, his teams have played in a style which is totally in line with the Club’s ambitions to develop an Ipswich Town playing ethos.

“I’m sure our supporters will give Paul a great welcome - albeit from afar at the moment - and get right behind him and the players as we enter what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the season.”

Cook takes charge of his first game on Saturday as Town look to continue their recent fine form - at Gillingham.

