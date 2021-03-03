Marcus Evans on Paul Cook: 'He has shown a great desire to become our next manager'
- Credit: Steve Waller
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has spoken of Paul Cook's 'great desire' to become Town manager.
Cook was confirmed as the new Ipswich Town boss yesterday and watched his new team win 2-1 at Accrington Stanley last night.
And Evans admits he has been impressed with the former Portsmouth and Wigan manager's ideas.
“Paul has a proven track record in getting clubs promoted and importantly, not only knows the challenges League One presents but also has experience of working in the Championship and getting back to that level remains our primary focus," Evans said.
WATCH! The highlights of Town beating Accrington
“He took Wigan up to the Championship in his first year, kept them up and they would have comfortably finished in mid-table last season if it wasn’t for their points deduction.
“In our conversations, he has shown a great desire to become our next manager and I have been impressed by his ideas and ambitions to help take Ipswich Town forwards and I look forward to working with him as we strive firstly to return to the Championship.
“He knows he will be working with a squad of players that is as good as any in this division and I believe Paul will bring the energy, the enthusiasm and the experience that can fully enhance our promotion aspirations.
COOK: 'Winning promotion is the target'
Most Read
- 1 Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close
- 2 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley
- 3 Matchday Recap: Wilson and Norwood win it for Town
- 4 Coleman on Cook: 'If that's indication of his fortune as Ipswich manager, they can book a place in the Championship'
- 5 'The lads deserve credit after everything that's gone on' - Gill on Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Accrington
- 6 'I have no doubt Ipswich will be successful' - Richardson doesn't rule out joining Cook at Town
- 7 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory at Accrington Stanley
- 8 Ipswich case rate rises, other Suffolk districts among lowest in England
- 9 'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot
- 10 'Very distinctive smelling' package of cannabis found by Royal Mail workers
“As well as having a history - and on-going desire - of developing a winning formula, his teams have played in a style which is totally in line with the Club’s ambitions to develop an Ipswich Town playing ethos.
“I’m sure our supporters will give Paul a great welcome - albeit from afar at the moment - and get right behind him and the players as we enter what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the season.”
Cook takes charge of his first game on Saturday as Town look to continue their recent fine form - at Gillingham.