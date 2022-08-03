'We have goals throughout the team' - Evans on Town's threat

News

Lee Evans believes Ipswich Town have 'goals throughout the team’ in 2022/23.

The Welshman scored the Blues’ first of the season as he converted Conor Chaplin’s corner against Bolton, with the Blues working hard throughout the summer on being more of a threat from set-pieces.

Chaplin and Wes Burns both hit double figures last season, with Evans hopeful the Blues won’t solely need to rely on attacking players to net this season, while also pointing to the threats manager Kieran McKenna can introduce from the bench.

Lee Evans scored Ipswich Town's first goal of the season against Bolton - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We have got goals from all around the team,” the midfielder said.

“You can see our bench and the players that the manager can bring on, especially in those forward positions, is a brilliant weapon for us.

“To be able to freshen it up after 60 minutes is great and the five subs make a massive difference. As the manager has alluded to, there will be rotation so you have just got to get your head around that.

“You know with five subs that you’ve got more chance of coming on and making the impact that he wants.

“We look good, we know we will score goals. The chances we had (against Bolton) were good, so give us a couple of weeks and we will be scoring more goals.”

Evans’ goal against Bolton was his first since the 6-0 thrashing of Doncaster in September 2021, a night when he netted a hat-trick.

“That night was a wild night,” Evans joked. “I don’t think I’ll get too many more hat tricks in my career. To be fair, it’s not about me scoring goals, especially the position that I play.

“If I can chip in with the odd one from a set piece, then brilliant. My role is obviously playing in front of the back four, getting the team playing, and stopping goals at the other end.”

Town head to Forest Green this weekend for their first away game of the season, with Evans believing the Blues can benefit from having a largely settled squad this summer following the great rebuild of 2021.

“There were obviously massive numbers in and out last season,” the midfielder said.

“I think this year five or six have come in. We have been working hard on the training ground, the manager has been working us really hard in pre-season and everyone knows how he wants us to play.

“It is about gelling and I think we will get better. I don’t think we got anywhere near top gear (against Bolton), but I think it was always going to be like that. There were lots of nerves, energy and excitement as it was the first game of the season – they are never the prettiest of games.

“It is hard to create that intensity in pre-season. The first game is always tough but I was just happy to be out there.

“It was nice to get a point, it would have been nicer with three. But we move on.”