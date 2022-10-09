'It's been a big week' - goalscorer Evans after Morecambe victory

Match reaction

Lee Evans said it has been a 'big week' for the club after Ipswich Town picked up their third win of the week at Morecambe yesterday.

Goalscorer Evans, stepped up to plant a 65th-minute penalty into the back of the Shrimps net to give Kieran McKenna's side all three League One points at the Mazuma Stadium, completing a Town comeback after being a goal down at the break.

The win, coming after victories over Portsmouth last Saturday and Cambridge United in midweek, keeps the Blues second in the table, four points ahead of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday and eight ahead of fourth-placed Portsmouth.

Richard Keogh duels with Cole Stockton - Credit: Page Pix

"Yes, it's been a big week, a great week, nine points. We take that and it's another big game next week," Evans said.

Town hit back to win after going behind to a Kieran Phillips goal after 34 minutes, but second-half goals from George Edmundson and Evans' penalty saw them take a hard-earned win. Conor Chaplin also missed a penalty for the Blues.

"It wasn't the prettiest of games, a hard-fought win, but we take it," Evans added.

"At half-time we knew we could do better. We had the confidence that we knew if we stepped it up the game was still there to be won. Thankfully that's what happened.

"People are playing well, the team is playing well, getting the results. Long may it continue."

Evans stepped up to take his penalty after Chaplin had seen his saved by Morecambe 'keeper Connor Ripley just a few minutes previously.

Explaining why he took it, Evans said: "It's a tough one because it's never nice to miss a penalty and another comes along, as a penalty taker it's perhaps nice if someone takes that pressure off you.

A disappointed Conor Chaplin following his missed penalty - Credit: Page Pix

"So, that's all. I went to grab the ball for the first one for some reason, but then thought, 'oh yeah, Chappers is the penalty taker'.

"I'll always put my name forward to take one, so yes I was probably just trying to take the pressure off Conor.

"But it's not about me, or Conor, or the penalty. It's about the result and it's important to get goals all over the pitch, like the first goal, unlocking their defence with a set-piece from Fridge (George Edmundson)."

Evans was rested in midweek for the Cambridge game, as Dom Ball came in, and did well. But Evans was restored back to the side at Morecambe.

"It's a long season and the manager, he makes the decisions," Evans said. "The way he gives those decisions and talks about it, there's no need for any bad blood or anything, people are happy as you saw today.

"Woolfy (Luke Woolfenden) missed out today, but Richard Keogh puts in a brilliant performance. It's about the team."

And Evans said that before the game the team had talked about finishing the week in style.

"It's pleasing to get three wins this week, that's what we said before the game, could we finish the week in style?

"They have been three completely different games, this is what this league is all about. You have to come to places likes this and get a result if you want to be a successful team."