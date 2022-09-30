Evans on Town's form, Portsmouth and keeper Walton's new nickname

Match Coverage

Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo celebrate with Lee Evans after he had scored to take Town 2-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans is pleased with his and Ipswich Town’s start to the season but knows there is plenty of room for improvement as Portsmouth visit this weekend.

The two sides go head-to-head at a packed Portman Road, locked on points, goals scored and goals conceded in a share of second place behind Plymouth. Pompey have a game in hand, though.

Evans, who has played every minute of Town’s league season to date, is pleased with his own form and feels positive about the team, while also being aware there are improvements to be made.

“I feel like I’ve hit a little bit of a groove and I’m enjoying my football as well as the role which has been asked of me in the team,” he said.

“It’s about keeping my head down, focusing on one game at a time and then doing everything I can for this football club.

“We’ve obviously had two disappointing results (draw at Sheffield Wednesday and a loss at Plymouth) but the general feel is still really positive because we have had a good start to the season. There are areas to improve on but things we can look back on and feel positive about as well.

“We’re improving but there’s still a long way to go. There are still a lot of things to improve so we look forward to the process of that happening.”

Discussing the Portsmouth game, which will be watched by more than 28,000 supporters, Evans said: “It’s a big game between two big clubs who will be going at it.

“It’s a big game but they’re all worth the same three points.

“We know there’s going to be more than 28,000 people in the stadium so the atmosphere will be incredible, which is something I’m personally really looking forward to.

“It’s a big game in the division with nearly a full house, which obviously will make it a really big day.

“The support this club has is superb, so hopefully we can send them home happy with the right result.

“We have done our homework on them this week so we know all their threats and what they will try and do.

“We’ll be ready.”

Christian Walton pictured at full-time in the defeat to Plymouth - Credit: Ross Halls

Evans has been a regular on set-pieces this season and took the corner from which Christian Walton so nearly headed an equaliser at Plymouth on Sunday.

“He attacked it brilliantly, didn’t he!” Evans said.

“I’ve been telling him to do the centre-halves to do that more often. He’s been called ‘Zigic’ in training this week. (After giant former Birmingham striker Nicola Zigic).

“It’s just a shame it didn’t go in.”