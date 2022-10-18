'He has a big future... the club know that' - Evans on teenager Humphreys

Match Coverage

Lee Evans has predicted a big future in the game for Ipswich Town team-mate Cameron Humphreys.

Teenage midfielder Humphreys is a likely starter for the Blues in their Papa John’s Trophy clash at Cambridge tonight, having performed well in each of his three appearances in a Town shirt this season.

Evans works with the 18-year-old every day and has seen his quality on the training pitch, while also admiring his approach to the game as he regularly asks advice from his senior midfield team-mates.

“He’s a really talented boy who has a big future – the club know that,” Evans said of Humphreys.

“I see him in training every day and he’s technically very good. He wants to learn as well, which is the biggest thing you can see with him because he just wants to pick up everything he can and get better every day.

“Long may that continue.

“He asks for advice when he feels like he needs it and the senior players have made themselves available whenever he needs us.

“He’s a really good trainer who works hard and he won’t go far wrong if he keeps doing that.”

Humphreys, a product of the Town academy, has made seven appearances for the first-team in total and is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2025.

He was named the club’s academy player-of-the-year last season.