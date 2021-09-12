'We're a dangerous team': Bolton boss Evatt on big victory at Ipswich

Video

Published: 3:30 PM September 12, 2021

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt was a more than satisfied man after his side thrashed Ipswich at the weekend.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Evatt admitted that while his team is expansive, Wanderers can certainly score goals.

“I’m satisfied, it was alright!", he said.

Bolton Wanderers celebrate early in the second half after Josh Sheehan (8) had scored to give them a two goal lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

"I think there was a lot of frustration from Monday night. Our performance on Monday night (against Burton in a 0-0 draw) deserved that goal tally really and we didn’t get it.

“But as I’ve said to you in the press, I think when teams do go toe to toe with us, it’s a dangerous thing to do, because we’re a dangerous team.

“Ipswich have got excellent players all over the pitch and you have to respect that. They are going to cause us problems with how expansive we are with the ball, but the most important thing for us is we look like a clinical ruthless team that can score at will at times.

“We might be open and expansive and may concede a few the other way, but we can score goals. MK Dons went toe to toe with us, we scored three, Port Vale did, we scored three, Wimbledon did, we scored three.

Eoin Doyle scores Bolton Wanderers second goal from the penalty spot to give them a 2-1 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“It’s more difficult and challenging for us when teams do sit in and play territory and set plays, as we found on Monday night, but that was exceptional. I think some of our goals were a credit to our football club and you won’t see many better outside of the Premier League.”

The last six occasions Bolton have been to Portman Road, they haven’t scored a single goal. Evatt was pleased to put that right.

“Well we’ve tried and made up for that, haven’t we, and raised the average again!

“I’m very respectful of history, but to be honest, it’s about the here and now for us and about our focus and mentality.

“I just said to them after the game, I hope you go home this weekend and understand and think to yourselves, not that we’ve cracked it, but if we keep working hard and stay humble and keep improving, we have a good chance this year.

“We do have a chance and that’s the way I see it, so for now let’s enjoy this weekend, enjoy tonight, I hope our supporters do as well, but then back to work Monday ready for the next game.”

“For now, I’m pleased, but still think there’s loads more to come.”