'Paul Cook was a massive factor' - Clements signs for Chesterfield
- Credit: Chesterfield FC
Ex-Ipswich Town defender Bailey Clements has signed for Chesterfield.
The 21-year-old left-back came through the Blues youth ranks and made nine senior appearances for his boyhood club, including four League One starts in the season just gone, before recently being released.
He is now reunited with his former Town boss Paul Cook, as well as first team coach Gary Roberts, in Derbyshire.
Chesterfield recently finished seventh in the National League table before losing to Solihull Moors in the play-off semi-finals.
“I’m really excited and looking forward to getting going," said Clements, the EADT and Ipswich Star having been the first to reveal the move last week.
"Linking up with the gaffer again, it was a no-brainer to come here.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and the town itself. A couple of loan spells haven’t gone exactly as I would like, but I’m now ready to make an impact.
“(Paul Cook) was a massive factor. He gave me my opportunity at Ipswich, he put his trust in me and I like to think I repaid him.
Most Read
- 1 A14 westbound reopens after road surface cracks are repaired
- 2 Police name 39-year-old man who died after crashing car into lorry on A14
- 3 Suffolk records UK's highest temperature as beachgoers flock to the coast
- 4 Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?
- 5 Peter Andre's thanks to Ipswich business for work on son's birthday Audi
- 6 Fire breaks out at recycling centre near Ipswich
- 7 When will the Hurricane fighter planes fly over Suffolk today?
- 8 Anger as erosion costs Suffolk family hundreds of acres of land
- 9 'Funny, family man' named as motorcyclist killed in crash on A1141
- 10 Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A134 crash
“I’m hard-working. I get up and down, defensive duties definitely come first but when I can get forward and into the attacking third, I can get a cross in and hopefully get assists.
"I'm ready to play 30-40 games in a season now and kick on in my career."