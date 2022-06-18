'Paul Cook was a massive factor' - Clements signs for Chesterfield

Bailey Clements has signed for Chesterfield having been released by Ipswich Town. - Credit: Chesterfield FC

Ex-Ipswich Town defender Bailey Clements has signed for Chesterfield.

The 21-year-old left-back came through the Blues youth ranks and made nine senior appearances for his boyhood club, including four League One starts in the season just gone, before recently being released.

He is now reunited with his former Town boss Paul Cook, as well as first team coach Gary Roberts, in Derbyshire.

Chesterfield recently finished seventh in the National League table before losing to Solihull Moors in the play-off semi-finals.

After 14 years at my boyhood club it’s time to say goodbye to @IpswichTown. I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff, my teammates, and fans who have helped and supported me throughout the years 💙 pic.twitter.com/0qbBlO8bT5 — Bailey Clements (@Bail3yclements) June 16, 2022

“I’m really excited and looking forward to getting going," said Clements, the EADT and Ipswich Star having been the first to reveal the move last week.

"Linking up with the gaffer again, it was a no-brainer to come here.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and the town itself. A couple of loan spells haven’t gone exactly as I would like, but I’m now ready to make an impact.

“(Paul Cook) was a massive factor. He gave me my opportunity at Ipswich, he put his trust in me and I like to think I repaid him.

“I’m hard-working. I get up and down, defensive duties definitely come first but when I can get forward and into the attacking third, I can get a cross in and hopefully get assists.

"I'm ready to play 30-40 games in a season now and kick on in my career."