Two former Town bosses linked with Sunderland vacancy after Johnson exit

Mick McCarthy and Paul Cook have been linked with the Sunderland vacancy - Credit: PA

Two former Ipswich Town managers have been linked with the vacancy at Sunderland.

Lee Johnson was sacked by the Black Cats over the weekend, following his side’s 6-0 away defeat at Bolton Wanderers.

Johnson’s departure comes at a time when Sunderland sit third in the League One table, a point outside the automatic promotion places, making the vacancy an attractive one.

The I are reporting former Town boss Mick McCarthy, who previously managed the Black Cats between 2003 and 2006, to be interested in the vacancy with contact made.

Mick McCarthy, pictured with former Ipswich striker Marcus Stewart, has previously won the Championship with Sunderland - Credit: PA

McCarthy, sacked by Cardiff earlier this season, is said to be open to taking the job until the end of the season, with winning promotion his remit. He previously won the Championship with the club in 2004/05.

The same report claims Paul Cook is also a manager under consideration, following his Ipswich sacked in December.

Cook won League One with Wigan in 2017/18, having also won League Two with both Portsmouth and Chesterfield.

Grant McCann, recently fired by Hull, is also said to be in the frame.

Town have already played Sunderland twice this season, losing 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in November and then drawing 1-1 at Portman Road last month.

Duncan Ferguson is the betting favourite, having recently taken caretaker charge of Everton prior to Frank Lampard’s appointment, while John Terry is second in the odds list. He left Aston Villa in the summer in search of his first managerial position.