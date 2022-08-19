Ex-Town defender wants to win League One title with Owls

News

Former Ipswich Town defender Mark McGuinness has his sights set on the League One title after joining Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old made 25 appearances for the Blues when on loan from Arsenal in 2020/21 before joining Cardiff City on a permanent basis.

He made 33 starts in the Championship last season, but has now been sent out on loan to the Owls for the season.

“I’m very pleased," McGuinness told the club website. "It’s something I’ve been looking forward to ever since I heard there was interest - so I’m looking forward to getting cracking on.

“I had a good season last season, and I just want to keep on playing games and developing.

"So when a club like Sheffield Wednesday comes along and gives me that opportunity then I couldn’t turn it down.

“It’s a huge club with a lot of pedigree, so for me it was a no-brainer in terms of getting great experience, in a great city, and under a good manager as well.

“Another selling point was the ambition, trying to get promotion, try and win the league - it’s something that drew me to the club.”

Sheffield Wednesday, who have claimed seven points from their opening four league games, are at Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

McGuinness joins another former Town loanee at the South Yorkshire club, Darren Moore having signed midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City this summer.

Ipswich travel to Hillsborough on Saturday, September 17.