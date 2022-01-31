'I feel fit' - Ex Town loanee Coulson joins Peterborough

Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson has joined Peterborough on loan after his stay at Ipswich Town was cut short. - Credit: Peterborough United FC

Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson has joined Championship club Peterborough until the end of the season after his loan stay at Ipswich Town was terminated earlier.

The 23-year-old was restricted to just six appearances for the Blues, two of which ended in injury. His last outing was the in the 4-1 victory at Wycombe back on November 2.

Town decided to cut short his season-long loan after signing Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford.

Peterborough are currently 22nd in the Championship. Coulson, who has only just returned to fitness, could make his debut for them in Saturday's FA Cup home clash with QPR.

“Hayden is an aggressive left-sided defender who can play as a left-back or as a left-wing back," said Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

"He has Championship experience with over 20 appearances at this level for Middlesbrough. I am looking forward to working with him.”

Coulson said: “The opportunity to play Championship football was a big attraction and I am joining a club that is fighting to stay in the division, so every point is crucial. When I sat down with the manager, he discussed about how he wants to play and I feel I can help the team achieve their objective.

“In the modern game, if you are a full-back or a wing-back, the job is to defend and support the attack. I feel fit and I am looking forward to meeting the lads and looking forward to the weekend.

"It is mad to be involved on deadline day, but it is nice to get it done earlier in the week, so I can get used to everything. The Championship is a relentless league, every game is difficult, but I am sure we have what it takes to survive.”







