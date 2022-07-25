News
Ex-loanee Thompson signs for Blackpool
- Credit: Blackpool FC
Former Ipswich Town loanee Dominic Thompson has signed for Championship club Blackpool.
The left-back, who turns 22 tomorrow, made 15 starts and two sub appearances for the Blues when borrowed from Premier League club Brentford during the second half of last season.
The former Arsenal youngster has now joined the Tangerines for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-year deal.
"It’s nice to finally get this deal done with a week to go before the new season starts," said Thompson.
“I’ve had experience through the leagues in my career so far, and I believe I can add a lot to this team and help build on the success from last season.
"I’m athletic and like to contribute to the attack as well as the defence. I’ll always give 100% to the team.
“I’m really looking forward to the future and playing Championship football on a regular basis here at Blackpool.”
Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said: “Dominic brings a really good pedigree to the club and is someone I was aware of following his loan spells at Swindon and Ipswich.
“He brings a real athleticism and energy and will offer a lot across the pitch in attack and defence. He knows how to defend one-v-one and at the back post, which is everything you want in a full-back.
“We’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring him in permanently too, which will only be a good thing for the football club.”