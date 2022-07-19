News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-Town winger Tommy Oar retires at 30

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:15 AM July 19, 2022
Tommy Oar in action.

Tommy Oar in action for Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

Former Ipswich Town winger Tommy Oar has announced his retirement at the age of 30.

The Australian was heralded as an exciting signing when Mick McCarthy brought him to Portman Road from Dutch side FC Utrecht in the summer of 2015.

He was knocked unconscious on his full debut though and ended up making just three more starts, including a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United in the League Cup, before requesting that his contract be cancelled at the start of 2016 due to home sickness.

Later that year he revealed: "I wasn’t really getting the opportunities at Ipswich and, with the style of play and all these different factors, I couldn’t see myself being successful there."

Oar subsequently played for A-League side Brisbane Roar, Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC, as well as Cypriot side APOEL FC.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the 28-cap international wrote: "Now feels the right time to pursue my ambitions off the field. I'm excited for the future and continuing my passion and support for football from the sidelines."

