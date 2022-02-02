Matt Bloomfield retires due to concussion injury

Former Ipswich Town player Matt Bloomfield has announced his retirement following medical advice.

After making 558 appearances for Wycombe, the midfielder - who turns 38 next week - has hung up his boots due to the lasting affects of a serious concussion he suffered playing in a League Cup tie against Exeter back in August last year.

Bloomfield came through the youth ranks at Ipswich and has commuted to Wycombe from his family home in Felixstowe, also doing a bit of academy coaching at Playford Road alongside his player/coach day job at Adams Park.

“I have sought the opinion of medical experts who have advised me that I can no longer play the game that I love," he said.

"I was desperate to keep playing, and I’m still not sure I have come to terms with it. However, I know that I have so much to be thankful for.

“I lived out a boyhood dream to represent Ipswich Town in my first professional appearance. I then lived out my other boyhood dream to captain a team to victory at Wembley Stadium. I couldn’t have dreamt that the team I captained there would be the team that has become my club.

“I have shared some really special memories at Adams Park with our fans, and I would like you all to know that your support over the world has meant the world to me. You have made my playing career such a special experience and I thank you all for that.

“I know that I can retire content knowing that I definitely gave it everything I had.”

Bloomfield, who has opened up about his concussion in an interview with the Guardian, says he will support initiatives by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) which aim to increase the guidance and support available for footballers in relation to head injuries and their long-term impact on health and wellbeing.



