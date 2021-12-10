Ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil said to be 'on a shortlist' for Ipswich job

Poll

Former Norwich City boss Alex Neil is 'on a shortlist of potential candidates' to be the next Ipswich Town manager, according to the Daily Record.

Neil, 40, was in charge of the Canaries when they beat the Blues in the Championship play-off semi-finals of 2014/15, subsequently going on to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Following an immediate relegation, Norwich were outside the play-off places come March 2017. Neil was sacked, but soon back in work at Preston North End.

He guided the Lilywhites to second-tier finishes of seventh, 14th and ninth before getting sacked in March this year when the Lancashire side sat 16th in the table.

The Record reports that Neil quickly emerged as Hibernian's first choice to take over from Jack Ross, after the latter was dismissed yesterday morning, but that the 40-year-old 'views his future down south' and 'could now be set for a return to East Anglia having also been named on a shortlist of potential candidates for the vacant Ipswich job'.

Town fans are unlikely to be enamoured with the thought of another former Norwich boss taking charge following Paul Lambert's recent failure in the hot-seat.

With Paul Cook sacked last weekend, John McGreal is currently 'interim manager' of the Blues heading into Saturday's League One game at Wigan.

Chief executive Mark Ashton has said an 'extensive search' for the club's 19th permanent manager is underway.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that former Millwall and Cardiff manager Neil Harris is among the contenders for a role that has attracted plenty of interest from managers both in and out of work.







