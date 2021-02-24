Ex-Town star named as U's boss

Published: 5:55 PM February 24, 2021

Former Ipswich Town star Wayne Brown is the new interim boss of Colchester United after Steve Ball was sacked last night - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Former Ipswich Town star Wayne Brown has been named as the interim head coach of League Two Colchester United after the U's sacked Steve Ball last night.

Brown started his career at Town and played more than 50 games for the Blues, including being a key part of the squad which famously won promotion in 2000.

The 43-year-old, who also played more than 150 games for the U's and served on their coaching staff, is currently the boss of Essex non-league side Maldon & Tiptree, whose season has been suspended by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Steve Ball was sacked as Colchester boss last night - Credit: Archant

Ball was given the axe by U's chairman Robbie Cowling last night, with Colchester winless in 13 games and 21st in the League Two table.

Cowling, who said he's not looking for applicants for the job, added: "I have asked Wayne Brown to take over for the next run of games that see us playing every Saturday and Tuesday for the next few weeks.

"It was with massive regret that I made the decision to remove Steve Ball from his role as first-team head coach. Steve has worked tirelessly for the club for the last 10 years and he absolutely loves Colchester United.

Wayne Brown played more than 150 games for Colchester in his playing career

"Steve is a very good and a very well respected coach and it is a shame that his opportunity to manage the first team has coincided with what has been the most difficult of years for the club.

"If I could have afforded Steve more time to turn things around, I would have done but football is a merciless business."