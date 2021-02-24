Ex-Town star named as U's boss
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Former Ipswich Town star Wayne Brown has been named as the interim head coach of League Two Colchester United after the U's sacked Steve Ball last night.
Brown started his career at Town and played more than 50 games for the Blues, including being a key part of the squad which famously won promotion in 2000.
The 43-year-old, who also played more than 150 games for the U's and served on their coaching staff, is currently the boss of Essex non-league side Maldon & Tiptree, whose season has been suspended by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Ball was given the axe by U's chairman Robbie Cowling last night, with Colchester winless in 13 games and 21st in the League Two table.
Cowling, who said he's not looking for applicants for the job, added: "I have asked Wayne Brown to take over for the next run of games that see us playing every Saturday and Tuesday for the next few weeks.
"It was with massive regret that I made the decision to remove Steve Ball from his role as first-team head coach. Steve has worked tirelessly for the club for the last 10 years and he absolutely loves Colchester United.
"Steve is a very good and a very well respected coach and it is a shame that his opportunity to manage the first team has coincided with what has been the most difficult of years for the club.
Most Read
- 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 2 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
- 3 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
- 4 Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull
- 5 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City
- 6 'It's a step in the right direction' - Lambert on spirited 1-0 win at Hull
- 7 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
- 8 A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout
- 9 Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town: Norwood wins it as Blues produce their best to beat Tigers
- 10 What are the latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and Essex?
"If I could have afforded Steve more time to turn things around, I would have done but football is a merciless business."