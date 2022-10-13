Town game next month picked for Sky coverage, kick-off moved

Diary

Ipswich Town's trip to Exeter City on November 19 will be shown live on Sky Sports - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town's trip to Exeter City next month will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Town travel to Devon on Saturday, November 19. The game will now kick off earlier too, with the match starting at 12 noon instead of 3pm.

It will be the third time that the Blues have appeared on Sky so far this season.

Kieran McKenna thanks the Town fans at Morecambe - Credit: Ross Halls

Kieran McKenna's men lost 2-1 at Plymouth last month, and will host Derby County in front of the Sky cameras a week on Friday, with an 8pm kick-off.

That match will also see them wear their all-black Ed Sheeran-designed third kit for the first time, a move which has sparked debate among Town fans.



