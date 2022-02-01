News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town could have almost 7,000 fans at big away clash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:02 PM February 1, 2022
Ipswich celebrate Bersant Celina's second score with the fans at Adams Park.

Ipswich Town players celebrate with fans at Wycombe Wanderers - there could be almost 7,000 travelling Town fans at MK Dons later this month - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town could have almost 7,000 fans roaring them on at the MK Dons later this month.

The club revealed today that an incredible 5,000 away tickets have already been snapped up by the Town faithful for the game on Saturday, February 12.

And a further 1,700 tickets will go on sale at 10am tomorrow morning.

It's a big game for the Blues, with the Dons currently sitting fourth in League One, 11 points ahead of Town. Kieran McKenna's men will have to take points off the sides above them if they are to reach the play-offs.

No tickets will be available on the day at Stadium MK, with fans needing to buy theirs before 2pm on Wednesday, February 9 in order to receive their tickets in the post ahead of the fixture.

The club is also planning to arrange more coaches to take fans to the game - details will be announced in due course.

For enquiries, the ticket office can be contacted at mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk, or on 03330 050503.

MK Dons vs Ipswich Town
