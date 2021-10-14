FA Cup first round draw: All you need to know

Published: 5:00 PM October 14, 2021

Ipswich Town will be in the FA Cup first round draw on Sunday. Here's all you need to know.





WHEN'S THE DRAW?

The draw will take place live on ITV1 on Sunday.

Coverage starts at 1.05pm and is scheduled for half an hour until 1.35pm.

Ball numbers have not yet been revealed.





WHO'S IN THE HAT?

All 48 clubs in League One and League Two enter the draw at this stage. They are joined by 48 teams who have emerged from the qualifying rounds, the first of which was back on August 6.

The fourth and final qualifying round takes place on Saturday.

East Anglian interest this weekend includes AFC Sudbury hosting Dartford (who Ipswich played in pre-season) and Chelmsford playing at Harrow Borough.

Southend United - currently struggling towards the bottom of the National League table - host Chertsey Town.

Sudbury and Chertsey are two of just eight Step Four non-league clubs left in the competition as it stands, along with Marine, Marske United, Pontefract Collieries, Stamford, Hastings United and Bedfont Sports.

The last club standing from the extra preliminary round 🔥



Get to know @StamfordAFC1896 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mj1tw1Qn7d — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) October 14, 2021

WHEN WILL THE FIRST ROUND BE?

A total of 40 matches will take place over the weekend of Saturday, November 6.

A reminder that replays, up to and including the fourth round, are back on the agenda having been scrapped last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Janoi Donacien and Toto Nsiala pictured after the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup last season. - Credit: Archant

TOWN'S RECORD

You probably don't need reminding that Town - FA Cup winners in 1978 - have won just one of their last 19 games in the world famous competition.

2020/21 - 1R: L 3-2 aet Portsmouth (h)

2019/20 - 1R: D 1-1 Lincoln (h), W 1-0 Lincoln (a); 2R: D 1-1 Coventry (a), L 2-1 Coventry (h)

2018/19 - 3R: L 1-0 Accrington (a)

2017/18 - 3R: L 1-0 Sheffield United (h)

2016/17 - 3R: D 2-2 Lincoln (h), L 1-0 Lincoln (a)

2015/16 - 3R: D 2-2 Portsmouth (h), L 3-2 Portsmouth (a)

2014/15 - 3R: D 1-1 Southampton (a), L 1-0 Southampton (h)

2013/14 - 3R: D 1-1 Preston (h), L 3-2 aet Preston (a)

2012/13 - 3R: L 2-1 Aston Villa (a)

2011/12 - 3R: L 3-1 Hull (a)

2010/11 - 3R: L 7-0 Chelsea (a)

2009/10 - 3R: W 2-1 Blackpool (a), L 2-1 Southampton (a)