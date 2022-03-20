Tractor Girls' fairy tale FA Cup run comes to an end

Match Report

Women's FA Cup

Ipswich Town 0 West Ham 1

Ipswich Town's fairy tale FA Cup run has come to an end as they were beaten 1-0 by Women’s Super League side West Ham in front of a packed-out Goldstar Ground, in Felixstowe.

The Tractor Girls were not overawed by the gap between the two sides and were competitive throughout only being beaten by a goal from Arsenal loanee and Scotland international, Lisa Evans.

Sarah Brasero-Carreira in action against Gilly Flaherty - Credit: Ross Halls

They battled gallantly throughout on their first appearance in the quarter-finals, but they just fell short against a top tier side full of international players.

A tight first half only came to life half an hour in, when West Ham built up a period of pressure that resulted in the opening goal.

First, Sarah Quantrill was forced into two great saves denying Halle Houssein and then a wonder stop to tip a Lucy Parker header on to the bar from the resultant corner.

Eloise King in action during the Blues game against West Ham United - Credit: Ross Halls

The warning signs were there and just minutes later the Hammers broke the deadlock in some style as Melisa Filis played a beautiful defence splitting pass to play in Evans, who showed her elite quality to tuck into the corner.

For all the dominance of the ball, West Ham created very little after going ahead, which allowed Town to get to the break without further damage.

Ipswich Town Women manager Joe Sheehan pictured at full-time - Credit: Ross Halls

Quantrill was called into action again at the start of the second half but that was it in terms of further clear-cut chances for West Ham as Town sensed an opportunity to grab an unlikely equaliser.

But it was not to be for Town as they failed to have a shot on target and never really looked like grabbing an equaliser with the semi finals just a step too far for them.

For the Tractor Girls their day in the sun ended in disappointment but they have inspired a new generation of girls on this cup run as they turn their attentions back to league success and another potential promotion.

Ipswich Town: S Quantrill; S Hughes; P Peake; O Smith; A Lafayette; A Grey (L Eagan 45); B Horwood © (S Flores 59); K Robertson (E King 59); L O’Brien; Z Barratt (M Biggs 78); N Thomas (S Brasero-Carreira 73) Unused: L Jackson; M Boswell; E Hubbard; I Bryant

West Ham: M Arnold; H Cissoko (G Flaherty 73); L Parker; G Fisk ©; Z Wyne; L Joel (D Brynjarsdottir 66); A-L Stringer; M Filis (Y Hasegawa 66); H Houssein (T Yallop 73); C Walker; L Evans Unused: A Leat; K Svitkova; K Longhurst; A Leon; G Garrad.

Attendance: 2,000

