News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Report

Tractor Girls' fairy tale FA Cup run comes to an end

Logo Icon

Liam Young

Published: 3:36 PM March 20, 2022
Updated: 3:45 PM March 20, 2022
Ipswich Town vs West Ham

Natasha Thomas on the ball against West Ham - Credit: Ross Halls

Women's FA Cup
Ipswich Town 0 West Ham 1

Ipswich Town's fairy tale FA Cup run has come to an end as they were beaten 1-0 by Women’s Super League side West Ham in front of a packed-out Goldstar Ground, in Felixstowe.

The Tractor Girls were not overawed by the gap between the two sides and were competitive throughout only being beaten by a goal from Arsenal loanee and Scotland international, Lisa Evans. 

Ipswich Town vs West Ham

Sarah Brasero-Carreira in action against Gilly Flaherty - Credit: Ross Halls

They battled gallantly throughout on their first appearance in the quarter-finals, but they just fell short against a top tier side full of international players.

A tight first half only came to life half an hour in, when West Ham built up a period of pressure that resulted in the opening goal.

First, Sarah Quantrill was forced into two great saves denying Halle Houssein and then a wonder stop to tip a Lucy Parker header on to the bar from the resultant corner.

Ipswich Town vs West Ham 1

Eloise King in action during the Blues game against West Ham United - Credit: Ross Halls

The warning signs were there and just minutes later the Hammers broke the deadlock in some style as Melisa Filis played a beautiful defence splitting pass to play in Evans, who showed her elite quality to tuck into the corner.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw
  2. 2 Refusal for village homes where households would need cars
  3. 3 Disappointment for developers as 112 homes for village rejected
  1. 4 'Extreme disappointment' - McKenna's verdict on 1-1 draw at Oxford
  2. 5 Work set to start on new 1,250-home development
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following late Oxford heartbreak
  4. 7 How the Ipswich Town players performed in heartbreaking Oxford draw
  5. 8 See inside this 'Parisian' style apartment for sale in a period townhouse
  6. 9 Oxford United 1-1 Ipswich Town: Blue hearts broken at the Kassam
  7. 10 Diabetic driver 'devastated' family by causing man's death on A120

For all the dominance of the ball, West Ham created very little after going ahead, which allowed Town to get to the break without further damage.

Ipswich Town vs West Ham

Ipswich Town Women manager Joe Sheehan pictured at full-time - Credit: Ross Halls

Quantrill was called into action again at the start of the second half but that was it in terms of further clear-cut chances for West Ham as Town sensed an opportunity to grab an unlikely equaliser.

But it was not to be for Town as they failed to have a shot on target and never really looked like grabbing an equaliser with the semi finals just a step too far for them.

For the Tractor Girls their day in the sun ended in disappointment but they have inspired a new generation of girls on this cup run as they turn their attentions back to league success and another potential promotion.

Ipswich Town: S Quantrill; S Hughes; P Peake; O Smith; A Lafayette; A Grey (L Eagan 45); B Horwood © (S Flores 59); K Robertson (E King 59); L O’Brien; Z Barratt (M Biggs 78); N Thomas (S Brasero-Carreira 73) Unused: L Jackson; M Boswell; E Hubbard; I Bryant

West Ham:  M Arnold; H Cissoko (G Flaherty 73); L Parker; G Fisk ©; Z Wyne; L Joel (D Brynjarsdottir 66); A-L Stringer; M Filis (Y Hasegawa 66); H Houssein (T Yallop 73); C Walker; L Evans Unused:  A Leat; K Svitkova; K Longhurst; A Leon; G Garrad.

Attendance: 2,000                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
 

Ipswich Town Women
FA Cup
Suffolk
East London News

Don't Miss

The man died after an accident at Mendlesham Airstrip, Suffolk police confirmed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Chef and owner of Roscoe's at The Ivy House in Stradbroke, Jason Pennellier Byline: Sonya Duncan

Food and Drink

Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
CJ Green, Mark Ashton, Emma Ratzer, Olly Magnus, Beth Mosley, Charlie Jardine

Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Ipswich Live News

Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon