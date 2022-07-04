Boxing star Fabio Wardley sponsored by Ipswich Town

Ipswich boxing star Fabio Wardley has agreed a sponsorship deal with Ipswich Town.

The 27-year-old former Chantry High School pupil, who was a Blues academy player, is the current English heavyweight champion with an undefeated record of 13-0 (12 KOs).

Now, ahead of his next fight - against a still to be named opponent at The O2 Arena on Saturday night - Town have announced Wardley will wear the club's crest on both his shorts and ring walk t-shirt.

"I'm delighted to work in partnership with my local club," said Wardley, who recently helped Town launch their new kits for the 2022/23 campaign.

Ipswich heavyweight Fabio Wardley extended his unbeaten run to 13 fights in February. - Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"Playing a big part in the Umbro kit launch videos made me realise how much I want to work closely with the club and really see where we can take this relationship.

"I see this as a big year for me and Town, so why not go on the journey together."

Speaking to the EADT and Ipswich Star back in 2019, Wardley revealed it was his dream to fight at Portman Road.