£600 boost from Blues fans for #PackOutPR campaign

Members of the ITFC South West Supporters Branch have raised £600 towards the #PackOutPR campaign.

The money is to purchase, and subsequently donate, tickets to members of the local community who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to afford to attend games at Portman Road.

It comes after the idea was put forward by Ipswich Town after listening to feedback from supporters last season and is part of the #PackOutPR campaign which is offering fans a chance to attend all three Town home games in October for £45.

The campaign aims to get as many supporters as possible inside Portman Road for the clashes with Portsmouth (October 1), Lincoln City (October 15) and Derby County (October 21).

Fans will be able to buy adult tickets for £20 a match, or get a three-match bundle for £45.

Jon Banger, who heads up the ITFC South West Supporters Branch, said: "A few of us had a conversation after watching the fans' forum on Monday and being impressed by the club taking up the idea of a collective fund where fans who can spare a bit of cash can pay for the tickets of those who can't.

"We put the idea to branch members that we could make a one-off donation and I thought we might get a couple of hundred quid. I must admit I was blown away as the pledges came in throughout Tuesday.

"Combining the money from individual members with some from branch funds we've reached £600 which is the equivalent of 40 adult tickets.

"In the overall scheme of things our donation won't fill the stadium on its own but I hope others, if they feel able, will follow suit."

