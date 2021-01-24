Ipswich Town supporters group post mock front page outside Portman Road, calling for Lambert to go
- Credit: Contributed
A leading Ipswich Town supporters group has posted a mock front page, called 'The Fail', with the headline 'SHAMEFUL', on the gates outside Portman Road calling for manager Paul Lambert to go.
The Blue Action group have been responsible for a succession of banners at the club over the last two years, including one placed outside the training ground back in November calling for Lambert to go, then.
In November and after hanging the banner, the group posted on social media: “Whilst it’s been clear since at least last season that Lambert isn’t up to the task of getting us promoted, we were reluctant to call for his head.
"We gave him support when he first arrived, despite his previous connections. We gave him another chance this season, despite how badly we collapsed last season."
Back in November, BLUE ACTION posted this banner at the training ground
The front page was put up after another poor result for the Blues, which saw them lose 0-1 to Peterborough at Portman Road yesterday, as fans' frustrations continue to rise.
It is back-to-back home defeats for Lambert's side, after the Posh defeat. They now face Sunderland at Portman Road on Tuesday night.
