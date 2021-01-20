Opinion
'That league will be like a walk in the park for him' - Fans react to Town signing midfielder Harrop
Published: 5:11 PM January 20, 2021
- Credit: PA
Fans of Ipswich Town and Preston have been sharing their thoughts after North End's creative midfielder Josh Harrop signed on loan at Portman Road until the end of the season - here's a taste of what they're saying...
The former Manchester United youngster, 25, is primarily a No.10 but can also play wide.
A tricky set-piece specialist who is comfortable using both feet, he has been recruited to add some creative spark to a possession-based Blues side that has often struggled to break down organised opposition.
And some Preston fans appear a little miffed that he's been allowed to leave, while Town supporters have largely backed the move.
Here's what fans are saying...
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus