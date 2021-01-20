'That league will be like a walk in the park for him' - Fans react to Town signing midfielder Harrop

Opinion

Published: 5:11 PM January 20, 2021

Ipswich Town have signed creative midfielder Josh Harrop on loan from Preston North End until the end of the season - Credit: PA

Fans of Ipswich Town and Preston have been sharing their thoughts after North End's creative midfielder Josh Harrop signed on loan at Portman Road until the end of the season - here's a taste of what they're saying...

The former Manchester United youngster, 25, is primarily a No.10 but can also play wide.

A tricky set-piece specialist who is comfortable using both feet, he has been recruited to add some creative spark to a possession-based Blues side that has often struggled to break down organised opposition.

And some Preston fans appear a little miffed that he's been allowed to leave, while Town supporters have largely backed the move.

Here's what fans are saying...