Here's what Ipswich Town fans are saying about the new home kit

Video

Published: 4:25 PM June 3, 2021

Ipswich Town launched their much-anticipated new 2021/22 home kit today - here's what fans are saying about it...

The Adidas-manufactured shirt, sponsored by Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, features distinctive navy pinstripes running through the front panel, with the shorts reverting to white, and the club’s shorts sponsor, Mortgagemove, on the back.

The new Ipswich Town home kit for the 2021/22 season, sponsored by Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, has been launched - Credit: Ipswich Town

On the back, the shirts will continue to carry the 'thank you NHS' message that they did last season.

Here's a few fan thoughts on video...

And here's what fans are saying about it on Twitter...

The new shirt is now available for pre-order in the Planet Blue store and online at www.itfcshop.com and will be dispatched from the end of June.