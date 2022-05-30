My favourite Ipswich Town XI: Keith Deller

Retro

In what is proving a popular feature this summer, MIKE BACON will be chatting to Town fans, to ask them who their favourite Town XI of all time is. This week, Mike talks to 1983 World Darts Champion, from Ipswich, KEITH DELLER.

Paul Cooper pictured at Wembley in 1978. Saved loads of penalties during his career. - Credit: Archant

Goalkeeper: PAUL COOPER

He was such a good goalkeeper.

When other teams got a penalty, you would think that, oh well, we're one down. But not with Paul, he saved loads. If you look at the gloves he used to wear compared to now, they're like cricket gloves these days. He was so consistent. We had Laurie Sivell, who was small, but Paul was good for us. I speak to him sometimes still on Twitter which is nice.

Town skipper Mick Mills wins a robust challenge against Arsenal's Alan Sunderland in the '78 FA Cup final. - Credit: Archant

Right back: MICK MILLS

He is Mr Ipswich for me and my captain.

He played and captained England and sometimes played in midfield. A solid footballer, Mick read the game very well. To me he was such a good player. I like his commentary on the radio and I think he talks a lot of sense. It's good to have someone like Mick still at the club.

Left back: GEORGE BURLEY

George was very good at getting up and down the wing and crossing the ball.

He did well for us as a manger as well of course. But as a player, like Mick Mills, George was very reliable, and rarely had a bad game. Today, full-backs get up and down like attackers, but back when George played it was much more about defending rather than attacking. He was a good defender, but when he went forward he was a great crosser of the ball.

Strong, powerful, fast. How much would Kevin Beattie be worth if he were playing today? What a player. - Credit: Archant

Centre back: KEVIN BEATTIE

I think he would have been the greatest centre-half of all time if he had remained fit.

Our greatest-ever player, strong, could head the ball well, great left foot. Just a brilliant player. Kevin got a goal from the half-way line long before David Beckham! We became good friends and it is a shame the money wasn't there for players like Kevin back in his day. He'd be worth an absolute fortune today. To me you won't get a centre-half better than 'The Beat'.

Terry Butcher, a brilliant header of the ball and a powerful leader on the pitch. - Credit: Archant

Centre-back: TERRY BUTCHER

We've had so many good centre-halves and 'Butch' was another.

Terry was so good in the air and, like George Burley and Mick Mills, so reliable. He played for England of course, and alongside Kevin in my team here, not many would get past them.

John Wark celebrates his goal in the Blues 1-0 win at Leicester City on the opening day of the 1980/81 season. What season it proved for Wark and Ipswich Town. - Credit: Archant

Midfield: JOHN WARK

John used to get 20 goals a season from midfield regularly.

Nowadays if a midfielder gets nine goals they are a wonder player, but Warky did it year after year with twice as many! His timing of a run, you would not get anyone better. He took penalties and was really good at doing that, he was just a superb player. Centre forwards think they've had a good season with 20 goals, Warky was a midfielder! And he went to Liverpool and continued to score. He had goals in him all the time.

Brian Talbot celebrates his goal as Town beat Chelsea 1-0 at Portman Road in September 1977 - Credit: Archant

Midfield: BRIAN TALBOT

Brian was very good up and down, box to box.

Another midfielder who scored goals. An honest footballer and as I said, had a goal in him. When midfielders score it takes the pressure off the centre-forwards, and of course played in three consecutive FA Cup finals, winning one with us.

Frans Thijssen, such a good dribbler of the ball and very hard to get the ball off. - Credit: Archant

Midfield: FRANS THIJSSEN

What a player Frans was.

He used to dribble round and round players, they just couldn't get the ball off him. He went at defenders, scored goals, laid goals on. When Bobby Robson brought in the two Dutch players, Frans and Arnold Muhren, it changed everything. They just created everything. And Frans just got on with it and was a brilliant player.

Arnold Muhren in action against Man City at Villa Park in April 1981. - Credit: Archant

Midfield: ARNOLD MUHREN

No surprise there for me that Arnold is one of my favourite-ever Town players.

No two players together transformed our club like Muhren and Thijssen did. Arnold could put the ball on a sixpence, free-kicks he was good at. He was a great player, I think he was better for us than he was for Manchester United when he moved there.

Striker: PAUL MARINER

What a player.

In the air Paul was wonderful, on the ground, just as good. What goals he scored. The all-round centre-forward. He was the best forward I have ever seen in my time supporting Ipswich Town, although I didn't see Ray Crawford or Ted Phillips.

Alan Brazil scores one of the six goals in the 6-0 drubbing of Manchester United in March 1980. Brazil was a superb finisher. - Credit: Archant

Striker: ALAN BRAZIL

I always liked the way Alan played. His left foot was superb.

If he got the ball on that left foot in and around the area, he was deadly. Scored a lot of crucial goals when it really mattered. For me, I'd put Alan in this team as he was a big favourite of mine. He and Mariner and Muhren were so good a combination. Alan used to make so many good runs.

Substitute: Trevor Whymark.

Trevor was brilliant in the air. Quiet, unassuming person, but got so many good goals.

Sir Bobby Robson unveiling the statue of himself outside Portman Road, July 2002. - Credit: PA

Manager: BOBBY ROBSON

We were very fortunate to have so many good managers.

It's so hard to choose a favourite, obviously Alf Ramsey was wonderful. But when you think what Bobby did here and at places like Barcelona after us, he was so successful around the world. He was a lovely man and so respected by so many. Newcastle was his love, but so were Ipswich and we were very lucky to have him.





