My favourite Ipswich Town XI: Warren Page

Retro

MIKE BACON continues to chat to Town fans, young and old, about their favourite-ever Ipswich Town XI. This week, photographer WARREN PAGE gives us his favourite XI. And a snap-shot of life behind the lens at Town games.

SPORT Ipswich Town v Arsenal FA Cup final April 1978 Ipswich goalkeeper Paul Cooper after the match NEG 61944-17 - Credit: Archant

Goalkeeper: PAUL COOPER

I always thought Cooper was an extremely 'springy' goalkeeper.

He wasn't the tallest of course, but had a great knack of saving penalties if I remember rightly. As a photographer covering Ipswich Town, it's always a bit odd because I rarely snapped our own 'keepers as I was always told to get up the end Ipswich were attacking. I did get plenty of 'keepers clapping at the end of the game mind you!

Millwall' Mark McCammon (bottom) and Ipswich Town's Fabian Wilnis take a tumble. - Credit: PA

Right-back: FABIAN WILNIS

I always found Fabian a really nice guy, as well as a good footballer.

He's talkative, most players completely blank photographers unless they have just scored and are celebrating, then they can't get to you quick enough. But Fabian was a genuinely nice guy. He had time for you, happy and smiley. Very passionate about Ipswich Town and his football.

Allan Hunter, a super defender. - Credit: Archant

Centre-half: ALLAN HUNTER

I used to play centre-half myself and I like a no-nonsense player in that position.

He was a real character and I often felt he sort of lived in the shadow of Kevin Beattie a bit. Although I never photographed him, he was just a fantastic player to watch. My type of player.

Terry Butcher wins another towering header! - Credit: Archant

Centre-half: TERRY BUTCHER

Another real Town legend.

Bandage round his head playing for England. What a player, how can you not buy into that sort of thing? And I did. Again, like Hunter, no nonsense player. I think you would have known if you were playing in a game against Butch and Hunter.

Town skipper Mick Mills wins a robust challenge against Arsenal's Alan Sunderland in the FA Cup final of 1978. - Credit: Archant

Left-back: MICK MILLS

One of my favourite Town players ever.

I see him a bit more at grounds these days now he summarisers for Radio Suffolk and he's the one time I've been struck down with 'fandom'. I was away photographing a UEFA Cup game in the Czech Republic, Slovan Liberec, where Town were playing. The press pack were all in a bar and it was slowly dwindling, leaving me, Mick and Bryan Knights, formerly of Radio Suffolk. Bryan left and it left me and Mick having a drink in the bar at 3.30am. It was so strange, when I was 13 or 14, Mick was my total hero and now here I was in a bar in the Czech Republic drinking with him. Achieved so much with Town and England.

Jim Magilton, a superb midfielder - Credit: Archant

Midfield: JIM MAGILTON

That man always wanted the ball.

There have been a lot of very good midfielders in Ipswich Town's history, but Magilton had it all. He was a fetcher, a carrier, an ankle biter. He did everything and managed the team as well. While he was all smiles and the happiest person when you were talking to him, when he took to the pitch, he had a real edge. I liked that. Jim provided me with numerous photo opportunities over the years.

Midfield: ARNOLD MUHREN

What a talented ball player Arnold was.

I would have loved to have seen him in the middle of the park with Magilton! Again, I never photographed Arnold, but he was a superb, skilful player. That 1980/81 season I was about 15 or 16 and was able to go down to Portman Road on my own. I was sorting through my loft recently and found the programme for the first leg of that UEFA Cup final. Great memories of Muhren and that team.

Clive Woods gets a header in during the 1978 FA Cup final against Arsenal. - Credit: Archant

Winger: CLIVE WOODS

Clive Woods, on the wing!

What a tricky player. Could always put a good ball in. I remember watching him play for Newton Flotman after he retired. He must have been 40, but still ran the game. Scored that brilliant winner against Leeds in that FA Cup series of games that seemed to go on for ever!

Martijn Reuser fires home Ipswich Town's fourth goal at Wembley. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Winger: MARTIJN REUSER

They used to call Reuser 'super sub' because he would come on and score.

He was so good as an impact player. Had that ability to really uplift the game when he came on and unlock something. His goal in the Wembley final I'll always remember with fondness.

Striker: MARCUS STEWART

If anyone knew where the goal was, it was Marcus.

He made that whole 2000/01 season a dream. Going off to all these big grounds we hadn't been to for years and beating teams like Everton, Liverpool and Man City. He had such touch as well as the ability to find the net. You could never write him off to score a goal. I remember him netting two at Everton. Superb. Great for me to photograph.

Paul Mariner in action for Town. - Credit: Archant

Striker: PAUL MARINER

It wasn't just his goal-scoring that made Mariner great, but what he did off the ball.

He ran defences ragged, the perfect foil for others, dragged defences left, right and centre. Obviously great at scoring as well. A very complete centre-forward. Although of course I never photographed him, until we went to Plymouth and he was manager there.

Substitutes: Eric Gates, John Wark, Sam Morsy, Darren Bent, Richard Wright, Kevin Beattie and George Burley.

Sir Bobby Robson unveiling the statue of himself in Portman Road, in July 2002 - Credit: PA

Manager: BOBBY ROBSON

No brainer for me. What an Ipswich Town legend.

He spans the times I began watching Town. Came across him a lot at Newcastle when I was a photographing because I didn't take photos of him during his time at Town. But as a fan, he was my manager.





