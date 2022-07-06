My favourite Ipswich Town XI: Joe Fairs

Retro

MIKE BACON continues to chat to Town fans, young and old, about their favourite-ever Ipswich Town XI. This week, Blue Monday podcaster and Town fan JOE FAIRS gives us his team.

Dependable keeper, Richard Wright and a fine one as well. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Goalkeeper: RICHARD WRIGHT

A popular choice for people of my age, I would think.

For me, it was a bit of a debate of Richard, Bartosz Bialkowski or Craig Forrest. But it's Richard I pick. He was so dependable, represented England. That first year back in the Premier League in 2000 for us he was so good. Just a superb 'keeper. I once went on a football camp at Pontins or Butlins, I can't remember which. I was there with some relatives and realised that Richard Wright was going to coach goalkeepers at this camp. Anyhow, I spent all my time doing goalkeeper training with Richard because I liked him. My parents were horrified I'd spent all my football training doing goalkeeping, when I wasn't even a goalkeeper!

Mark Venus in action against Spurs. Was a cultured defender. - Credit: Archant

Centre-half: MARK VENUS

A really underrated player of the George Burley era.

A few years ago me and a few friends did a celebration of that 2000 play-off final at Wembley and watched the whole game back. And you noticed what a real modern centre-half of his day Venus was. He could play the ball under pressure, on the ground, straight into the striker's feet. And the set pieces he could take with that hammer of a left foot. He just seems to me to be the one who doesn't get much credit from that play-off team. It was an incredible piece of business from Burley to get Venus in the Steve Sedgley deal that took Sedgley to Wolves.

Centre-half: LUKE WOOLFENDEN

A player I just enjoy watching.

Seemed to have a such a tough time under Paul Cook, which seemed so unnecessary. Another academy boy, another Ipswich boy. He's a good footballer, comfortable on the ball. I know there is room for kick it, head it defenders but I can't say they get my juices flowing, like a defender who will run with the ball, as Woolfy did at Rotherham at the back end of last season. Just a Rolls-Royce of a defender, already 100 games under his belt. I just hope the club can keep up with his ambitions.

The Luke Chambers fist-pump that so many fans enjoyed. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Centre-half: LUKE CHAMBERS

Luke played the best part of 400 games for the club.

I used to love the big London away days , Brentford, Watford, Fulham, Charlton etc when we were in the Championship. And the wins, with Luke's big fist-pump at the end of the game. Memories that will last forever. When you have 4,000 away fans waiting for a Chambo fist-pump, it became quite a thing. Sadly, his time didn't see much success. But a great guy and someone I see socially, as well as out and about. Chambers embodied that McCarthy team that season with his captaincy.

Mick Stockwell, Mr Versatile - Credit: Archant

Wing-back: MICK STOCKWELL

In the first few games I ever went to watch Town, Mick was in the team.

Part of the promotion-winning side of 1991/92 and still part of the squad in 2000 that went up. Incredible longevity. What is he, third or fourth in Town's all-time appearance list? A player almost forgotten about but he is one of the greats of our club. Able to play almost every position on the pitch, including emergency striker. Would be everywhere and give everything.

Great left peg and again, so versatile, Jamie Clapham - Credit: Archant

Wing-back: JAMIE CLAPHAM

Another underrated player in our history.

You just watch him in that Premier League season under George Burley, when we came fifth. He was a key player because George was so flexible with formations and Jamie would be playing everywhere, left back, left midfield, centre midfield. He was the player everything pivoted around. When we won 3-0 at Everton, in one of the early away games that season, he was quietly brilliant, moving Everton players around, knocking them off their spot. That penalty against Bolton in the play-offs, superb. And we signed him for practically nothing off Spurs.

Matt Holland shoots ahead of a challenge from Man City's Stuart Pearce. - Credit: Archant

Midfield: MATT HOLLAND

Mr Reliable, another super signing by Burley.

The heartbeat of the team for those four or five years with George. When he came in, he fitted like a glove. Started in a back three, moved into midfield, missed about one game in all his time at Portman Road. A player who would put their body out there and play when he perhaps shouldn't have. A different kind of captain to say Sam Morsy we have now, or a Luke Chambers, but an ultimate club man. And a brilliant footballer who represented us in a World Cup final. Nice he's back involved with the club again today.

Midfield: KIERON DYER

Probably the best Town player I've seen.

Class act. You could tell he was destined for the top the first few times you saw him play, he just had everything. He would run and run and run, had quality on the ball, could tackle, pass, probably couldn't shoot. I remember seeing pictures of him at Wembley in 2000, watching, not playing, because he'd moved to Newcastle. Grumpy as anything. He was desperate to be part of it. Still loves the club. His body let him down a bit. Could have been even better than a Champions League player, the likes of Man U and Barcelona were the sort of clubs he could have played for.

Teddy Bishop bursts into the box at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Midfield: TEDDY BISHOP

Just a player I so enjoyed watching.

In that Mick McCarthy team he would get the ball, run at people, beat people. He went on to play more than 100 games for us, but he just couldn't get himself really fit, which was such a shame. Has had a career of really little to write home about, as yet. Could make things happen. He was kicked from pillar to post at times, especially when we dropped into League One. Took some hefty stick. A player that should have played higher than he has and maybe he still will.

Darren Bent in action against Norwich. 50 goals for Town before he was 21! - Credit: Pagepix

Striker: DARREN BENT

Look back at his incredible record at Ipswich.

He scored 50 goals before he was 21. That's enough to almost get you into the top 20 all-time goalscorers at Town on its own. About 20 or 30 more than anyone else before they were 21, that's an unbelievable stat. A player that came in and had goals in him from the start. Could run fast, had great timing, good in the air. The Bent/Kuqi partnership was wonderful, Kuqi the battering ram. I think Darren made a good decision when he went to Charlton after Town, rather than a really top club, so he could play and continue to improve. After Kieron Dyer, the second most successful player to come out of the Academy, for me.

David Johnson dinks the ball over the 'keeper for another goal. - Credit: Archant

Striker: DAVID JOHNSON

The second one, for those who remember the first, from the '70s! My favourite Ipswich Town player of all time.

Signed from Bury and it was goal after goal after goal when he arrived. He had a huge spring, had a hammer of a left foot. I don't know, he just kept on scoring when he arrived. Maybe he didn't score the type of goals Marcus Stewart did, but DJ was still class. Nice to see his son doing well at Forest. Would be great to sign him, but the better his son gets, the more money he'll cost!



Substitutes: Craig Forrest, John McGreal, Fabian Wilnis, Jim Magilton, David McGoldrick, Martijn Reuser and Chris Kiwomya.

George Burley with the trophy for Premier League Manager Of The Year in 2001. An Ipswich Town legend - Credit: PA

Manager: GEORGE BURLEY

Mr Ipswich as a player, Mr Ipswich as a manager.

500 games as a player, 300 as a manager and played football the way I like to see it played. For me, the minimum requirement players must be able to do is pass and be technically good and Burley got that. Whereas of late being able to run and tackle has been enough. You almost take for granted when you're younger your team is always going to be that good. And under Burley you felt we were going in the right direction, every signing made a difference. I know it wasn't Bobby Robson's era, when he only signed 13 all his career with the Blues, but it's not like now where we had what 19 players in just one summer. Back then, we retained our best players unless they were too good, like Kieron Dyer. Everything Burley did felt part of the plan. That first season back in the Premier League in 2000/01 I reckon will be the pinnacle of my Ipswich Town-supporting life if I live for another 50 years, sadly.