Matchday Live: All the updates as Ipswich Town head to Forest Green

Andy Warren

Published: 1:30 PM August 6, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Forest Green this afternoon - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town travel to Forest Green Rovers this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

This is the first meeting between the two sides, with the hosts playing League One football for the first time after winning the fourth tier title last season.

Manager Kieran McKenna is hoping for an open game.

“They are a positive and brave team who look to impose themselves on the game," he said. "They did that against Bristol Rovers (2-1 win on opening day) and in the pre-season games I’ve watched, like against Bristol City and other teams from higher leagues. 

“They are positive and I don’t think they will be looking to take a backwards step in their style of play. They’ll be looking to play their game and we will always try and do that, too."

We'll have all of the live updates here throughout the afternoon.

