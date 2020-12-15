News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Town U23s romp to impressive 5-1 victory over Swansea City

Mike Bacon

Published: 2:53 PM December 15, 2020    Updated: 3:32 PM December 15, 2020
Zak Brown with a second half shot just wide at Crawley Town Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town U23s gained another impressive victory with a 5-1 thumping of Swansea U23s at Playford Road today.

Kieron Dyer's side made it back-to-back wins after their 3-0 win over Watford last time out. And they went even better this time with another impressive performance.

Zak Brown put the Blues ahead after 36 minutes with a fine header and it was two four minutes later as Fraser Alexander notched Town's second.

The game was as good as over before half-time when the Blues netted a third - Brown notching his second, this time from the penalty spot.

The second half began in explosive fashion for the Town youngsters. Elkan Baggott added a fourth in the 48th minute, before a Blues trialist added No.5 minutes later.

Swansea picked up a late consolation goal.

Next up for the U23s is a clash at Charlton next Monday.

Town: White, Donacien, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, Healy, Crane, Alexander, Trialist, Viral, Z Brown. Subs: Ridd, Andoh, Humphreys, Crowe, Oppong.

