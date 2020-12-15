Town U23s romp to impressive 5-1 victory over Swansea City
Ipswich Town U23s gained another impressive victory with a 5-1 thumping of Swansea U23s at Playford Road today.
Kieron Dyer's side made it back-to-back wins after their 3-0 win over Watford last time out. And they went even better this time with another impressive performance.
Zak Brown put the Blues ahead after 36 minutes with a fine header and it was two four minutes later as Fraser Alexander notched Town's second.
The game was as good as over before half-time when the Blues netted a third - Brown notching his second, this time from the penalty spot.
The second half began in explosive fashion for the Town youngsters. Elkan Baggott added a fourth in the 48th minute, before a Blues trialist added No.5 minutes later.
Swansea picked up a late consolation goal.
Next up for the U23s is a clash at Charlton next Monday.
Town: White, Donacien, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, Healy, Crane, Alexander, Trialist, Viral, Z Brown. Subs: Ridd, Andoh, Humphreys, Crowe, Oppong.