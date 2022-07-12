First look: New modern dug-outs at Portman Road

News

The new-look Ipswich Town dug-outs will get their first use tonight as West Ham United visit Portman Road - Credit: ITFC Twitter

Ipswich Town fans have been offered a first glimpse of the state-of-the-art new dug-outs at Portman Road, ahead of tonight's friendly clash with West Ham United.

A lot of work has been carried out over the summer at Town's famous old ground, with the creation of the new dug-out area among the priorities.

And that has been completed ahead of tonight, with 32 new 'gamer-style' seats created to replace the tired old dug-outs which were long since past their best.

The new dug-out area at Portman Road boasts 32 'gamer-style' seats for players and staff - Credit: ITFC Twitter

The seats are all sponsored by local home improvement company SEH BAC.

The club have also installed a big screen and LED advertising boards over the summer, which will be up and running for the home opener against Bolton on July 30.

According to the planning application for the work, the stadium improvements are all part of the 'ambitious vision of the new owners.'

A new modern pitch is expected to be installed next summer.

Speaking on his first day in the job last June, Town CEO Mark Ashton revealed: "I'll make no bones about it, one of the things I'm going to want to invest in is a modern pitch.

"We don't have time to do that for this season, but with a modern pitch comes undersoil heating, probably desso. There's no point in us putting a team together that probably plays the game in a certain way and by February the pitch has gone.

"But to do that we've got to make sure that we haven't got to slightly move the pitch, we've got to make sure that the dugouts that people keep telling me need sorting out are in the right position.

"Because if you put the pitch in and then have to start changing, with undersoil heating, you're taking one step forward and three steps back.

"We'll take a good look at the stadium. We'll want to upgrade it and if we think that the plan is right to develop one of the stands, or more, then we'll put a plan in place for that."