Five players that could help change Town's fortunes at Wigan

James Norwood has scored 22 goals in 44 starts and 22 sub appearances for Ipswich Town. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

What can interim manager John McGreal do to change Ipswich Town’s fortunes? STUART WATSON highlights five players who could be called upon at Wigan on Saturday.

James Norwood hasn't started a league game for Ipswich Town this season. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

JAMES NORWOOD

Is it time to bring the exiled striker in from the cold?

Norwood – Town's top-scorer in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 - hasn’t featured for the first team since early October.

We understand that it was the club’s hierarchy who took the decision to transfer list the 31-year-old due to off-field behaviour.

However, chief executive Mark Ashton insisted earlier this week ‘selection is down to the manager’, when asked about the front man.

Town need a goalscorer right now. They need an injection of fire too. Norwood, who has scored in both his last appearances for the U23s, could be the answer.

Idris El Mizouni celebrates his winner at Oldham in the FA Cup. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

IDRIS EL MIZOUNI

Sam Morsy and Lee Evans – both of whom came to Portman Road to be reunited with Paul Cook – didn't cover themselves in glory in midweek.

El Mizouni hasn’t looked out of place whenever selected for one of those deep-lying midfield roles this season.

The 21-year-old cares deeply for the club that brought him over from Paris as a teenager. He too could bring a tigerish energy to the team.

Luke Woolfenden's last league start for Ipswich was in the 2-1 defeat at Plymouth. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

LUKE WOOLFENDEN

Where’s Toto Nsiala’s head at following that unsavoury confrontation with fans at The Valley?

Putting that aside, the 29-year-old's limitations on the ball certainly aren’t helping the team at times.

Woolfenden is a cool customer in possession. His presence could help some of that ‘fear factor’ that John McGreal talked about dissipate.

Hasn’t started a league game since the 2-1 loss at Plymouth on October 30 (when he filled in at right-back).

Tom Carroll recently returned to action from a hip injury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

TOM CARROLL

Carroll is a player, lest we not forget, who has played almost 100 times in the Premier League.

Like Woolfenden, his calmness in possession could prove useful for a team low on confidence right now.

Following a two-month absence with a hip injury, he played the full match when Town exited the Papa John’s Trophy to Arsenal U21s last week.

Ipswich Town teenager Cameron Humphreys has been on the fringes of the first team this season. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

CAMERON HUMPHREYS

A wildcard pick.

The 18-year-old really caught the eye on his senior debut, playing against Newport in the Carabao Cup back in August.

By all accounts, he's been superb for the U23s since, with scouts from several top clubs tracking his progress.

Has stepped off the bench in the latter stages of the last two games and looked far from over-awed.

Capable of playing in a variety of positions, he could add some youthful exuberance to the side.