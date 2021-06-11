News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five Ipswich Town youngsters sign first pro deals

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 AM June 11, 2021   
Fraser Alexander celebrates his goal as the Blues beat Chelmsford City 5-0 in the FA Youth Cup Pictu

Fraser Alexander has signed a professional deal with Ipswich Town - Credit: Ross Halls

Five young Ipswich Town players have signed their first professional contracts with the club. 

Fraser Alexander, Antoni Bort, Harley Curtis, Alfie Cutbush and Brooklyn Kabongolo have all signed one-year deals, with the club having the option to extend each one by a further 12 months. 

All five were involved in the Blues’ impressive FA Youth Cup run last season, which saw the youngsters reach the last four of the prestigious competition before ultimately falling to Liverpool. 

Midfielder Alexander captained that side, while injury kept goalkeeper Bort out of the Liverpool match after he suffered a concussion in the quarter-final victory over Sheffield United. 

Curtis netted the winner as the Blues knocked Fulham out of the competition while Kabongolo also scored in that game. Cutbush scored twice against Southend earlier in the run. 

All five youngsters will be pushing for regular football in Kieron Dyer’s Under 23 side next season. 

