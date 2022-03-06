'We need men who want to stand up and fight'... Fleetwood boss after defeat

Match reaction

Fleetwood Town Head Coach Stephen Crainey admitted to being 'disappointed' after his side fell to a 0-2 defeat to Ipswich on Saturday.

After a goalless first-half, a quickfire brace from Sam Morsy and Kayden Jackson secured all three points for the Blues on a sunny Fylde Coast afternoon.

“We’re obviously disappointed to lose the game; there wasn’t much in the game in the first half, not many chances in the game and I thought as if a goal was going to come from a set play," Crainey told the Fleetwood Town website.

"We gave the foul away and don’t react well enough and Ipswich break away and score.

“The second goal we’re chasing the game a little bit and they break in behind us and get the second goal. From that point of view a little bit frustrating but we need to dust ourselves down and go again at Sunderland on Tuesday.

“The first 10 minutes of the second half were really encouraging. That’s what I said to them at halftime. Get we get a little bit more in their faces and credit to the lads they did that. Frustrating but the reality is we need to dust ourselves down and go again.”

Fleetwood remain two points out of the relegation zone in League One, but Crainey is remaining positive.

“We’ve got a good squad of players at the football club," he said.

"Everyone is going to be needed from now on until the end of the season so there are no excuses in terms of injuries.

“The effort and energy are always there every day. I see it every day (at training) and I see it in the game so we need to maintain those levels and eventually our luck will change. They’re a great group of lads.

“It’s going to take a group of men to stand up and be counted. We need men who want to stand up and fight and I’m sure I’ll get that because they are a good group."