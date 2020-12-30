Town's visit to Fleetwood moved to Monday night as Ipswich return to action after coronavirus outbreak

Published: 9:01 PM December 30, 2020 Updated: 9:07 PM December 30, 2020

Ipswich Town’s visit to Fleetwood Town has been moved to Monday evening with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The game had originally been scheduled for Saturday (January 2) but was thrown into doubt following a coronavirus outbreak at Ipswich which has seen manager Paul Lambert, general manager Lee O’Neill and eight first-team players test positive.

Two further players have been self-isolating due to the fact the live with someone who has tested positive, while another player who tested negative has been suffering with illness.

The five players who initially tested positive, along with Lambert, are now out of isolation, have been assessed medically and trained earlier today, while another player is set to return to training tomorrow (Thursday). Two further players will not be out of isolation until Saturday.

It’s understood Ipswich had been keen to push the game further into season due to the impact the isolation periods have had on the squad but were also fearful moving to call the game off could lead to a points deduction if the EFL subsequently investigated and ruled that they were able to fulfil the fixture.

A compromise has now been agreed, allowing Town extra time to prepare and meaning Lambert will take his side to Highbury Stadium on Monday evening.

Ipswich’s last three fixtures, away to Peterborough, home to Northampton and away to AFC Wimbledon, were all postponed due to positive virus cases.

League One has been hit heavily by the virus in recent days, with seven of the planned 12 midweek fixtures postponed and both Lambert and Town physio Matt Byard backing calls for a football-wide break in play in a bid to deal with the growing number of outbreaks.