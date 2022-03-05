Fleetwood Town 0-2 Ipswich Town: Morsy and Jackson win it for Blues

Match Report

Ipswich Town made their dominance count as they found a way past Fleetwood Town this afternoon.

The contest at Highbury was following the pattern of Town’s recent draws with Cheltenham and Morecambe, as the Blues dominated possession and had the better chances, but couldn't find the back of the net.

But, just as the hosts had begun to enjoy a good period in the contest, the Blues struck through skipper Sam Morsy, as he arrived in the penalty area and converted Wes Burns’ low cross to open his account.

Kayden Jackson killed it off just nine minutes later, as Kayden Jackson rolled home Bersant Celina’s pass, and the job was done.

Sam Morsy wheels away after putting Ipswich in front at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Victory narrows the hap to the League One play-offs by a single point, to five, heading into Tuesday night’s home clash with Lincoln City.

McKenna made four changes to his side, heading into another big game for his side.

He changed all three of his forwards, bringing Joe Pigott, Jackson and Conor Chaplin into the side, with Macauley Bonne, James Norwood and Sone Aluko dropping out.

Celina also started, replacing Bakinson in the team and playing in an advanced side in the middle of midfield, while former Blues Ellis Harrison and Toto Nsiala were both named in the Fleetwood starting XI.

Nsiala’s first involvement saw him legally barge Dominic Thompson to the floor, right in front of the Ipswich fans, before the Blues’ first meaningful attack saw George Edmundson head wide as he met Chaplin’s in-swinging corner.

Kieran McKenna celebrates the win at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Burns was the next to shoot, firing straight at goalkeeper Alex Cairns following an excellent touch, turn and pass from Pigott, before Zak Jules connected with Callum Johnson’s long throw to head down and easily into the hands of Christian Walton.

Burns tried his luck again, testing Cairns low down after collecting Sam Morsy’s pass, before Walton had to get down himself to hold Danny Andrew’s low drive.

Pigott attempted an audacious chip, after Cairns had come out of his box to hurriedly clear a Chaplin through ball, but the striker could only clear the crossbar as he looked to lift the ball over the home stopper.

The Blues’ biggest chance of the first half came in added time, as a poor back-pass set Pigott through, one-on-one, with the Fleetwood keeper. It looked as if the net was going to bulge as he let off a right-footed shot, but it hit the face of the post and bounced clear.

Ipswich headed to their dressing room having once again dominated the opening period and having had the better of the chances, only to fail to score.

Just for you: Kayden Jackson after giving Ipswich a 2-0 lead at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd





The fear was that it would prove costly once again.

McKenna sent the same 11 players our for the second half, with Walton called into action early as he turned Tom Clarke’s effort round the post.

The Town boss’s first change came on 66 minutes, as Pigott came off and was replaced by Tyreeq Bakinson, and within a few minutes the visitors were ahead.

Captain Morsy had been threatening to score since McKenna’s arrival and, as he broke into a crowded box to meet Burns’ low cross, he finally did as the Egyptian international turned the ball home to break the deadlock.

It was a lead Town deserved but you began to fear they might not find, as the pattern of the previous two games repeated itself, and they had to work to keep their advantage as Donacien got back excellently to deny Dan Butterworth, after the Fleetwood substitute had been presented with a decent opportunity.

Those worries were eased on 81 minutes, though, when a Celina pass gave Jackson an acre of space, with the striker picking his spot excellently to roll home Ipswich’s second to secure the win.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Johnson, Nsiala, Clarke, Jules, Andrew; Camps, Lane (Butterworth, 79), Pilkington (Hayes, 66), Johnston, Harrison (Morris, 88)

Subs: O'Hara, Garner, Biggins, Boyle

Ipswich Town: Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson; Burns, Thompson, Morsy, Celina (Norwood, 90); Chaplin; Jackson (Bonne, 84), Pigott (Bakinson, 66)

Subs: Hladky, Penney, Burgess, Aluko