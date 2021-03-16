News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: Town looking to strengthen promotion claims at Fleetwood

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 PM March 16, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood this evening

Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood this evening - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are in action against Fleetwood Town this evening - kick-off 7.45pm.

The Blues go into the contest sitting sixth in the League One table, following Saturday's 1-0 home victory over Plymouth.

“We’ve got three away games now and the travel and the rest is massively important,” manager Paul Cook said

"Because I think we’re down to 13 games now and there’s plenty of clubs in with a good shout, and we’re one of them, and that’s why we've got to stay strong.

“I think everyone’s delighted with jumping in the play-offs on Saturday, I think that’s great for our supporters, great for the players, for confidence, but there’s a lot of hard work to be done and we’re going try and do it.”

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Most Read

  1. 1 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
  2. 2 Unit within Suffolk-based RAF Regiment disbanded amid 'sexual assault' investigation
  3. 3 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  1. 4 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  2. 5 Family 'overwhelmed' as customers raise £2,500 for popular pub
  3. 6 'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan
  4. 7 Ipswich pods for former rough sleepers approved despite objections over their size
  5. 8 Drive-thru Covid vaccine centre trial in Suffolk proves major success
  6. 9 How safe do women feel in Suffolk? Fill in our survey
  7. 10 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Needham Hardware & DIY, formerly known as Paul's Hardware (pictured), has announced its immediate closure.

Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Plans for the Dolphin at Thorpeness

First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook animated on the touchline.

'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A12 at Little Glemham

Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus