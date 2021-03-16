Matchday Live: Town looking to strengthen promotion claims at Fleetwood

Live

Published: 5:00 PM March 16, 2021

Ipswich Town are in action against Fleetwood Town this evening - kick-off 7.45pm.

The Blues go into the contest sitting sixth in the League One table, following Saturday's 1-0 home victory over Plymouth.

“We’ve got three away games now and the travel and the rest is massively important,” manager Paul Cook said

"Because I think we’re down to 13 games now and there’s plenty of clubs in with a good shout, and we’re one of them, and that’s why we've got to stay strong.

“I think everyone’s delighted with jumping in the play-offs on Saturday, I think that’s great for our supporters, great for the players, for confidence, but there’s a lot of hard work to be done and we’re going try and do it.”

You can follow the game live with us right here.