Live
Matchday Live: Town looking to strengthen promotion claims at Fleetwood
- Credit: Steve Waller
Ipswich Town are in action against Fleetwood Town this evening - kick-off 7.45pm.
The Blues go into the contest sitting sixth in the League One table, following Saturday's 1-0 home victory over Plymouth.
“We’ve got three away games now and the travel and the rest is massively important,” manager Paul Cook said
"Because I think we’re down to 13 games now and there’s plenty of clubs in with a good shout, and we’re one of them, and that’s why we've got to stay strong.
“I think everyone’s delighted with jumping in the play-offs on Saturday, I think that’s great for our supporters, great for the players, for confidence, but there’s a lot of hard work to be done and we’re going try and do it.”
You can follow the game live with us right here.
Most Read
- 1 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
- 2 Unit within Suffolk-based RAF Regiment disbanded amid 'sexual assault' investigation
- 3 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 4 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
- 5 Family 'overwhelmed' as customers raise £2,500 for popular pub
- 6 'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan
- 7 Ipswich pods for former rough sleepers approved despite objections over their size
- 8 Drive-thru Covid vaccine centre trial in Suffolk proves major success
- 9 How safe do women feel in Suffolk? Fill in our survey
- 10 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise