'If it had been 3-0 or 4-0, I don’t think many people will have had too many complaints' - Fleetwood boss

Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson said he felt if last night's game against Ipswich had ended 'three or four-nil', nobody could have complained.

The Cod Army moved up to 11th in League One after easily overcoming a poor Ipswich Town side, who rarely threatened.

Fleetwood are not just five points off the play-offs and they are unbeaten in six.

“We were really good tonight and really positive throughout,” Grayson told the Blackpool Gazette. “It was a quick start from us and we got into Ipswich’s faces. We just didn’t allow them to settle.

“They’ve got really good players all over the pitch, players who will hurt you if you allow them time and space. We just didn’t allow them that, though.

“When we had possession of the ball we were composed and used it really well.

“Overall it was a really good performance, both collectively as a team and individually.

“If it had been 3-0 or 4-0 I don’t think many people who witnessed the game will have had too many complaints. We mixed our game up well and our defensive unit was immense from start to finish.

“The front two were a real handful as well. Overall it was a great performance from the lads.”

Fleetwood entertain Swindon at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, Ipswich travel to Portsmouth.