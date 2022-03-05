News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: McKenna's men bid for three points at Highbury

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:00 PM March 5, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood Town this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood Town this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Fleetwood Town this afternoon.

The Blues start the day six points back from the League One promotion places, as they bid to narrow the gap.

Town go into the game on the back of two frustrating draws, with Cheltenham and Morecambe, in which four points were dropped from games in which Town created more than enough chances to win.

Fleetwood sit 19th in League One and are facing a battle to stay up but, while they've not won in eight games, have been hard to beat and have taken points off some of the division's promotion-chasers.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Fleetwood Town vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Postcodes in Hadleigh, Ipswich, Cross Green, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, Bungay and Mildenhall won £1000

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The 10 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Foxhall Road is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Ball set to join Town at end of season

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Darius Linkus who had the idea of a donation centre. Folk Cafe are taking donations to Poland to aid

Video

Suffolk men driving to Ukraine with donations following 'amazing' response

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon