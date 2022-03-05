Matchday Live: McKenna's men bid for three points at Highbury

Live

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Fleetwood Town this afternoon.

The Blues start the day six points back from the League One promotion places, as they bid to narrow the gap.

Town go into the game on the back of two frustrating draws, with Cheltenham and Morecambe, in which four points were dropped from games in which Town created more than enough chances to win.

Fleetwood sit 19th in League One and are facing a battle to stay up but, while they've not won in eight games, have been hard to beat and have taken points off some of the division's promotion-chasers.

You can follow the game live with us right here.