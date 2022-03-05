Player Ratings
How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Fleetwood win
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town won 2-0 at Fleetwood Town this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.
Christian Walton
A reasonably quiet afternoon for the Town stopper, who held two shots well in the first half and caught every cross he was required to deal with, before making a good save at the start of the second period to keep Tom Clarke out. Another clean sheet. 7
Janoi Donacien
Back at the club he finished last season on loan with and the defender was neat and tidy throughout, as we’ve come to expect from him. Another good display in defence, on what was really a comfortable afternoon for the Town backline. 7
Luke Woolfenden
Just like the rest of the Ipswich backline, Woolfenden had an assured afternoon as he once again showed his calm side to make good interceptions and cut out some dangerous balls. A few balls bounced his way, when they might not have on another day, but this was another good display. 8
George Edmundson
The centre-half headed wide early in this game but it was in defence where he earnt his money, helping keep another clean sheet. Enjoyed the physical battle in this game, which also saw him snap a shin pad in a tackle. The entire Ipswich backline was comfortable throughout this game. 7
Wes Burns
The Welshman had two first-half chances saved by Alex Cairns, in a game where he wasn’t able to run at his man on too many occasions but did eventually come up big for his side, as he put in the ball which Morsy converted to give the Blues the lead. 7
Dominic Thompson
The Brentford loanee did his best to get up and down the left flank throughout this game, but was hampered as he took a couple of knocks and had a few moments where he needed to dig himself out of trouble. 6
Sam Morsy
The skipper finally opened his account, on an afternoon where he was the Blues’ best player. He made the team tick, as he took the ball in tight areas on a tough pitch and moved it around well, keeping calm and leading in the process. He took his goal well as he met Burns’ cross. Hopefully it’s the first of many. 9
Bersant Celina
The creative player started this game in a deep midfield role, where he kept the ball well but wasn’t able to impact the game in the final third. But, when he was moved up the pitch following Pigott’s exit, he was able to make his time on the ball count as he helped create Morsy’s opener before threading the pass for Kayden Jackson’s second. Celina’s a ‘moments’ player and he produced for his team today. 8
Conor Chaplin
As we’ve come to expect from Chaplin, he worked hard throughout this game and showed some good quality on the ball, especially from set-piece situations as he raised Town’s bar in that area. Was involved in the opening goal. 7
Joe Pigott
The striker will have felt frustrated coming off the pitch on 66 minutes, having hit the post with the game’s best chance during his time on the pitch. He had some good moments in this game, dropping deep to lay the ball off or spread it wide, but his best chance went begging. 6
Kayden Jackson
Started the game matched up with Toto Nsiala, looking to test his long-time team-mate, and while he wasn’t able to threaten the Fleetwood defence on too many occasions, he helped his side through. His finish for the second goal was superb, keeping his nerve to roll Celina’s pass into the back of the net. 7
Tyreeq Bakinson (for Pigott, 66)
The midfielder replaced Pigott for the final half-hour, having some bright moments and some loose ones during his time on the field. 6
Macauley Bonne (for Jackson, 83)
Town’s top scorer came off the bench once the Blues were 2-0 up, helping to see the game out. n/a
James Norwood (for Celina, 90)
On for the final few minutes once the game was done. n/a