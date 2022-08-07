'A top team for League One' - Forest Green boss praises Town

Match reaction

Forest Green Rovers boss Ian Burchnall tipped Ipswich Town to be 'right up there' in League One after watching his side fall to a 2-1 defeat at the New Lawn yesterday.

Town were 2-0 up and in command at half-time after fine strikes from Marcus Harness and Sam Morsy, but the home side got a goal back through Josh March and really pushed the Blues in the second stanza, with Christian Walton making a string of good saves.

Rovers also had a leveller chalked out for offside.

Burchnall said: "First half they were very, very good. Pressed us really well, you could see the quality that they've got.

"They deserved to be ahead when they came in at half-time, there's no question about it.

"I was a little bit disappointed that we conceded so late in the first half, that was a big blow, but I thought the players responded so well.

"Second half we were excellent, we created big chances, we scored, Marchie (Josh March) had another great chance, there were three or four fantastic saves from their goalkeeper, disallowed goal from the set piece.

"The game was open and they countered us very well, but I thought second half we went toe-to-toe with them, and that's all I can ask.

"We've played against a team, in my opinion, that's going to be right up there. You see the quality that they've got, they're extremely well-coached, and I thought across the game we really accounted well for ourselves.

"The players gave everything and that's all we can ask of them."

He added: "We knew it would be a real test. You see Ipswich and the quality that they've got, the quality coming in off the bench - they're absolutely a top team for League One, there's Championship-level players coming into the game.

"We knew it would be a good reference point for us. At 2-0 at half-time, it could have gone the other way against a team with such quality, but we stood up to the challenge and second half we were excellent."

Of the disallowed goal, Burchnall admitted: "I haven't seen it, so I can't really say anything, but our analyst said he felt it was correct, it was offside.

"I haven't seen it back, but it probably was (offside)."



