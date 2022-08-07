Video
Watch: Morsy scores a cracker in Town win
Published: 12:16 PM August 7, 2022
- Credit: ITFC YouTube
Super skipper Sam Morsy scored a superb goal as Ipswich Town got their first win of the season at Forest Green Rovers yesterday - watch the highlights here...
Marcus Harness gave Town the lead just after the half hour mark at the New Lawn, with a drilled finish, before Morsy made it two just before half-time.
Wes Burns played the ball back to him and he unleashed a whipping, dipping, curling effort into the top corner from outside the box.
In the second half, with Rovers looking for a leveller after Josh March had halved the arrears, Christian Walton made a couple of superb saves to keep his side ahead.
