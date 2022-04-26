Former Town boss 'shows interest' in top Scottish job

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is looking to return to management - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is reportedly interested in the managerial vacancy at Hibernian.

Keane hasn’t managed since leaving Town in January of 2011, holding assistant roles with the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest before a full-time move into punditry.

But he’s been searching for a return to management for several months, being interviewed by former club Sunderland before Alex Neil ultimately replaced Lee Johnson earlier this season.

Now, according to The Sun, he has expressed an interest in the Hibs jobs, following Shaun Maloney’s recent exit. Maloney and Keane played together at Celtic.

Speaking recently as part of an interview with former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, Keane said: “I’m pretty content with where I am at he moment.

“I have my days where I can be restless, like everybody else. I want to be careful with what I wish for. I say to you, do I want to get back into management but realistically where am I going to go back into. The Championship, the top of League One?

"There’s something in there where I could be a good manager. That’s pulling at me to go back in.

"Where I got it right at Sunderland, the recruitment. I got it wrong at Ipswich.”

Hibs are currently seventh in the Scottish top flight following a disappointing season, which sees them competing in the division’s relegation group following the late-season split.

The Edinburgh-based club are unlikely to make an appointment before the end of the season, with Keane’s representatives said to have contacted the club to make his interest known.

Keane’s reported interest has seen him become the even-money favourite for the vacancy, with the likes of Malky Mackay, Johnson and Jonathan Woodgate also on the betting list.

Former Blues boss Paul Lambert is there at 33/1.