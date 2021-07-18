News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
League One move for former Ipswich Town goalkeeper

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 AM July 18, 2021   
Adam Przybek, pictured with Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth (right) and goalkeeping coach Lee Harrison (left)

Adam Przybek, pictured with Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth (right) and goalkeeping coach Lee Harrison (left) - Credit: Wycombe Wanderers

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Adam Przybek has a new club. 

The 21-year-old left Ipswich on a free transfer before the end of last season along with fellow goalkeeper Harry Wright, but has now signed a one-year deal with League One side Wycombe Wanderers. 

Przybek will now serve as No.2 goalkeeper at Adams Park behind former Ipswich stopper David Stockdale. 

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “Adam came to train with us at the end of last season and Lee Harrison (Wycombe goalkeeping coach who worked with Przybek with Wales), who I trust implicitly, was a big fan of his. 
 
“He’s a big lad, he’ll come for the ball, command his area, and he comes in as competition for David Stockdale, who will start as our number 1 as everybody knows. 
 
“It’s great to have this talent – with Curtis Anderson as well – under Stocko, who will work with them and nurture them, and with Lee Harrison as well, who does a phenomenal job, Adam is in a good place here.” 

Wright will also be in League One next season, having signed a two-year deal with Fleetwood Town. 

