League One move for former Ipswich Town goalkeeper

Published: 5:30 AM July 18, 2021

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Adam Przybek has a new club.

The 21-year-old left Ipswich on a free transfer before the end of last season along with fellow goalkeeper Harry Wright, but has now signed a one-year deal with League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

Przybek will now serve as No.2 goalkeeper at Adams Park behind former Ipswich stopper David Stockdale.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “Adam came to train with us at the end of last season and Lee Harrison (Wycombe goalkeeping coach who worked with Przybek with Wales), who I trust implicitly, was a big fan of his.



“He’s a big lad, he’ll come for the ball, command his area, and he comes in as competition for David Stockdale, who will start as our number 1 as everybody knows.



“It’s great to have this talent – with Curtis Anderson as well – under Stocko, who will work with them and nurture them, and with Lee Harrison as well, who does a phenomenal job, Adam is in a good place here.”

Wright will also be in League One next season, having signed a two-year deal with Fleetwood Town.