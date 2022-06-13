Former Town loanee 'closing in' on Blackpool manager job

Former Ipswich Town loanee Liam Rosenior is closing to becoming Blackpool boss - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Former Ipswich Town loanee Liam Rosenior is close to being named the new manager of Blackpool, according to multiple reports.

The former full-back, who made 31 appearances for Town during the 2009/10 season, has been Wayne Rooney’s assistant at Derby but looks set to go out on his own for the first time at Bloomfield Road.

He’s expected to be the man to replace Neil Critchley at the Championship club, after his departure earlier this month to assist Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

It’s reported an official announcement could be made later this week.

Rosenior has long been highly-regarded in the coaching world, working under Rooney and Phillip Cocu at Derby, having previously coached in Brighton’s youth set-up.

The former Fulham and Hull defender, now 37, follows his father Leroy into management. Rosenior Sr enjoyed a successful spell with Torquay United, winning promotion to League One in 2004, before joining Bristol City in 2006.