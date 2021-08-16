Former Town prospect Knight makes loan move from Manchester City to League One side

Published: 6:23 PM August 16, 2021

Former Ipswich Town youngster Ben Knight is set for a first real taste of senior football this season after making his first loan move away from Manchester City.

The teenager, who left Ipswich’s academy for City in 2018, has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan for the campaign, meaning he will be coming up against the Blues in League One this season.

Knight, 19, is highly-regarded at the Etihad, having worked his way through the age groups, before making his senior debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in the recent Community Shield loss to Leicester, having previously featured in the EFL Trophy for the club’s Under 21 team.

Crewe’s move for Knight comes after they lost Charlie Kirk to Charlton recently, with the former Ipswich youngster now having the platform to begin his senior career at a club famous for giving young players a chance at first-team level.

Knight, whose departure earned Ipswich a compensation fee of around £1million, usually plays wide or as an attacking midfielder, but was used as an out-and-out striker by Guardiola during pre-season at City.

"It was something different,” he said. “I haven't played as a No.9 loads; I am more of a midfielder or a winger.

"But if Pep is asking me to play there I am not going to say no.

“I think when you play with these players who are so good, they just bring the best out of you, so you know where to be at what time.”

Town face Crewe at Portman Road on November 28, with the reverse fixture on April 23, 2022.

Knight, right, made his Manchester City debut in the Community Shield - Credit: PA



