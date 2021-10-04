Former Town striker Armstrong recovering in hospital after emergency surgery

Published: 10:57 AM October 4, 2021

Former Ipswich Town striker Alun Armstrong is recovering in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery over the weekend.

The 46-year-old, manager of National League North side Darlington, was admitted on Friday afternoon in great pain, with a strangulated umbilical hernia which affected his bowel.

Thankfully, the surgery was a success and Armstrong, who scored 19 goals in 94 games for the Blues between 2000 and 2004, is on the road to recovery.

He is likely to stay in hospital for several days, having already missed his side’s game with Telford on Saturday and likely remaining absent for their clash with Hereford as well.

Armstrong said on Saturday morning: “My kids have shown me the messages (of support), I’m totally overwhelmed by them all. I just hope the lads get me three points today, I’ll feel much better.”

His side did just that, beating Telford 3-0 at their Blackwell Meadows home.

A statement from Darlington added: “We’d like to thank everyone for the hundreds of goodwill messages – we have received them from many clubs and fans all around the country - and we’re sure that everyone would like to join us in wishing him a continued good recovery.”

Darlington currently sit 15th in the National League North table, with seven points from their opening seven games of the campaign.

Armstrong, who famously headed home as Ipswich beat Inter Milan 1-0 at Portman Road in 2001, took the Darlington job in 2019, having previously spent three years in charge of Blyth Spartans.

Armstrong’s son Luke is beginning to make his name in the game, playing as a striker for Harrogate, having helped fire Hartlepool to promotion last season during a loan spell from Salford.

The forward joined Harrogate permanently in the summer and already has six League Two goals to his name this season, including his side’s winner at Oldham on Saturday.

“It’s not bad but I still think that there have been three or four other chances that I should have scored. I’m always looking to be better and convert more chances,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser after Saturday’s game.

“The lads are creating loads of opportunities for us, so I should be scoring goals with the service that I am getting. I’d have 100 per cent taken six goals in nine if someone had offered me that before the season, but I could have done better with some of my finishing.”