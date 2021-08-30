Former Town striker Garner returns from Cyprus to join League One side

Published: 2:10 PM August 30, 2021

Former Ipswich Town striker Joe Garner has returned to English football with Fleetwood Town.

The experienced forward, now 33, has signed a two-year contract with the League One side, following his departure from Cypriot side APOEL.

Garner was taken to Cyprus by former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy during his brief spell at the club and remained following his departure, netting eight goals in 11 appearances for the club.

But he has now returned to England and has again linked up with manager Simon Grayson, who he played under during a profitable spell with Preston North End.

Garner will wear the number 14 shirt at the Cod Army and will meet his team mates on the completion of his compulsory travel isolation period this week.

His time at Ipswich saw Garner net 10 goals in 32 league appearances for the club, before Paul Hurst sold him to Paul Cook’s Wigan Athletic on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2018.

